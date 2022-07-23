The Dallas Zoo

Giant Octopus Joins the Children's Aquarium Family

The giant octopus will make its debut starting Thursday, July 21 and Friday, 22

The Children's Aquarium at Fair Park is welcoming a new resident.

A Giant Pacific Octopus (GPO) is making its public debut beginning Thursday July 21 and Friday July 22.

The Octopus is a young 15-pound female that has yet to be named. The Aquarium's Instagram and Facebook pages will post a naming poll on Thursday.

What to know about Giant Pacific Octopuses

Giant Pacific Octopuses are intelligent and active. They are solitary creatures that can change color to blend in with their environment.

Because of their intelligence, GPOs are given a variety of enrichment opportunities including games and puzzles. They are the largest species of Octopus.

Summer fun

The Aquarium is open from 9a.m. to 5p.m. The attraction is free for children under two, $9.95 for ages 3 to 12, and $13.95 for anyone age 13 and up. Parking is free directly in front of the Aquarium.

Find the Children's Aquarium Dallas online at the Aquarium's website.

