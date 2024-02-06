Get ready to shell out more for mudbugs for Mardi Gras

Anyone hoping to celebrate Mardi Gras with a crawfish boil may be out of luck this year.

That's because there is a major shortage of the so-called 'mudbugs.'

The short supply is causing prices to skyrocket, so if you do find some, you're probably gonna have to pay a pretty penny.

Crawfish supply issues started in 2023.

First came the heat of the summer, experts at Louisiana State University tell KVEO-TV the heat either killed the animals or stunted their growth. Then came the freezing temperatures at the start of what should have been the harvesting season.

Crawfish reach their adult size in about three to four months. So the good news is, weather permitting, the shortage shouldn’t last too long. But because the harvest got a late start this year, the high prices might stick around a little longer.