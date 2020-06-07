Final Services for George Floyd Begin Monday in Houston

Family, friends and the public will say their final goodbyes in Houston this week to George Floyd, whose death has sparked a worldwide demand for change. The 46-year-old's death spurred outrage after video surfaced showing a former Minneapolis police officer placing his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes.

Floyd was born in North Carolina, but grew up in Houston's Third Ward. He lived at the Cuney Homes and attended Jack Yates High School where he played football.

"This is a horrific specter of just seeing someone pleading for his life, and that plea not being answered. It was difficult to watch, and it made it harder because of the connection to the community," said Arva Howard, who is from the Third Ward.

She and her family visited the mural, which now serves as a memorial for Floyd across the street from where he grew up.

Howard said she grew up several blocks from the Cuney Homes and had friends who lived there too. She didn't know Floyd personally, but that doesn't stop the pain that she feels.

"I read where he said he was, 'Going to change the world,' and he is and I hope this change is permanent. I hope it's just the spark and I hope the solutions start pouring in faster than the tributes, so we can really see change that makes a difference," Howard said.

Floyd had deep roots in the community, especially when it came to the hip-hop culture. He was a member of the Screwed Up Click, or SUC. The group was led by the late DJ Screw who pioneered the music game and put Houston on the map for slowing down beats.

Floyd, who was also known as "Big Floyd," appeared on several mix tapes with DJ Screw and they've resurfaced since his death.

“Not everybody gets to be a member of the Screwed Up Click, so that’s a testament to his talents as a musician and if you talk to everyone from SUC they tell you how nice of a guy he was," said Bernard Freeman, better known as Houston rapper Bun B.

He didn't know Floyd personally, but he said he hs heard from others about his musical abilities.

“He was a talented musician he has his own screw tape which is really unheard of, because usually screw tapes are shared experiences very different showcase. Everybody doesn’t get to be a member of the Screwed Up Click, everybody doesn’t get to have their screw tape with Screw, so that just shows you of how special of a a person he was," Bun B said.

The Houston rapper has been on the forefront when it comes to the marches and has been a voice and philanthropist in the community. He said he believed Floyd's death was the straw on the camel's back and sparked a dialogue for change.

"I think we’re starting to see a lot of people show their humanity, show their compassion for people, I would love to see that spirit going. I would love to see us come out of this a more unified and united world because of this, but also, you know, just level of equality. Personal equality, racial equality, I would love to see economic equality and an end to a lot of systemic racism," Bun B said.

Friends said Floyd moved to Minneapolis several years ago to change his life after some mistakes in the past.

Monday, there will be a public viewing at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston from 12-6 p.m. Organizers said people will not be able to stay in the sanctuary for longer than 10 minutes after viewing the body due to social distancing. Everyone must wear a mask and gloves.

Tuesday, there will be a private funeral at the same church, but it will be live-streamed.

Following the funeral, there will be a procession and Floyd will be laid to rest at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland. He'll be buried next to his mother.