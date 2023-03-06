An eight-foot alligator has been returned to her home after Texas Game Wardens discovered her living illegally in a home south of Austin.

Texas Game Wardens investigating a 'hunting without landowner consent' call discovered the gator at a home in Caldwell County.

Investigators say the homeowner was a volunteer at Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels decades ago and took either an alligator egg or hatchling home and kept it as a pet for around 20 years.

Wardens say the people who owned the home took good care of the gator, but they also made it clear no one should keep an alligator as a pet.

The homeowner received two Class C citations -- one for possession of an alligator egg and one for possession of an alligator without appropriate permits.

In a post on Instagram Texas Parks and Wildlife said "Alligators don't make good pets, y'all 🐊."

The warden who discovered the gator worked with wildlife rehabilitators at Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels to return the gator home.

The gator, who is a female, was named Tewa.

The zoo is about 50 miles from the home. In a video posted on the zoo's Facebook page, Tewa can be seen wading into the pond. Jarrod Fortham posted an update on the zoo's website saying that she will get to know the other gators and live out the rest of her life there.