Gas Prices Continue to Shift Downward: AAA Texas

Texas's current statewide gas price average is $2.76 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, AAA Texas announced in a press release.

By Jacob Reyes

That is eight cents less when it is compared to the same day last week and 17 cents less per gallon compared to the previous year. Of the major metropolitan cities, Midland drivers are paying the most on average at $2.97 per gallon. McAllen metro residents are paying the least with $2.55 per gallon, according to AAA Texas.

AAA Texas also added that the current national average for a gallon of unleaded is $3.33, 14 cents less compared to this day last week and one cent less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

