Game Wardens Seek Information After Bald Eagle Found Shot

a bald eagle laying down
Texas Parks & Wildlife

Texas Game Wardens are asking for the public's help with any information after an American bald eagle was found alive with a gunshot wound in San Augustine County, which is east of Nacogdoches.

The bald eagle was found on about Feb. 1 in the national forest near FM 2930.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this illegal act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, was once on the endangered species list, but was removed in 2007. The species is still considered threatened.

Go here to read more about the bald eagle.

