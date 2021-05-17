Fugitive Apprehension Unit Arrests 13 People in Nueces County Parole Violator Operation

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit has arrested 13 people during an operation in Nueces County focused on apprehending parole violators with violent felony convictions and gang affiliations.

The operation, which took place from May 3 to May 7, aimed to apprehend suspects who were on parole for offenses like aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, possession of firearm by a felon, assault family violence, and other felonies.

"My message to these vicious perpetrators is we are coming for you," Attorney General Ken Paxton said. "Violent criminals and gang members have no place in the great state of Texas. I am extremely proud of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit's oversight and commitment to tracking down these suspects and putting them back where they belong - jail."

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit assisted with some of the arrests during the operation, officials said.

According to officials, the Austin Fugitive Unit is also following leads on other suspects who have fled from Nueces County to other areas of the state.

Here is a list of suspects arrested during the operation in Nueces County, according to officials: