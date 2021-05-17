Fugitive Apprehension Unit Arrests 13 People in Nueces County Parole Violator Operation

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit has arrested 13 people during an operation in Nueces County focused on apprehending parole violators with violent felony convictions and gang affiliations.
The operation, which took place from May 3 to May 7, aimed to apprehend suspects who were on parole for offenses like aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, possession of firearm by a felon, assault family violence, and other felonies.
"My message to these vicious perpetrators is we are coming for you," Attorney General Ken Paxton said. "Violent criminals and gang members have no place in the great state of Texas. I am extremely proud of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit's oversight and commitment to tracking down these suspects and putting them back where they belong - jail."
The Nueces County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the Corpus Christi Police Department Gang Unit assisted with some of the arrests during the operation, officials said.
According to officials, the Austin Fugitive Unit is also following leads on other suspects who have fled from Nueces County to other areas of the state.
Here is a list of suspects arrested during the operation in Nueces County, according to officials:
- Jacob Cory Robertson of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for assault family violence conviction on May 3
- John Arnold Castillo of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for aggravated assault conviction on May 3
- Joann Noyola of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction on May 3
- Kimberly Kay Balboa of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for aggravated assault, intoxication assault, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and assault of a public servant convictions on May 3
- Robert Tumlinson of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon conviction on May 4
- Rene Thomas Uresti of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for assault family violence conviction on May 4
- John George Kraft of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction on May 4
- Broderick Alvin Smith of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault family violence, and tampering with evidence convictions on May 4
- Armando Junior Mendez of Beeville - Parole violation for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to inflict bodily injury conviction on May 5
- Randy Morales of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for assault bodily injury to a family/household member twice or more within 12 months conviction on May 5
- Sammy Lopez of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for aggravated assault conviction on May 5
- James Michael Garza of Corpus Christi - Nueces County warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 on May 6
- Joseph Leon Sharpe II of Corpus Christi - Parole violation for aggravated assault conviction on May 6