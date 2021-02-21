Frozen Pipes Cause Flood of Problems at North Texas Churches

As frozen pipes continue to thaw, North Texas churches are dealing with busted pipes and gushing water.

Alarms screamed inside Christ Church in Fort Worth when frozen sprinkler pipes burst through walls.

Communications Pastor Jeremy White said an army of volunteers worked to clear debris after 75% of the church flooded.

“We even had church members who, their home was flooded, and yet they still came and helped with our cleanup day,” White said.

They pre-recorded service and live-streamed it Sunday, reminding everyone a church is more than a building.

“We’re people coming together to worship God,” says White.

At Willow Bend Church in Plano, broken pipes transformed Senior Pastor Bob Knowles' office into a river.

“My church members had an inkling to come by the church and check, and when they came by, and they found a waterfall coming out of the ceiling,” Knowles said.

Knowles said Willow Bend only had cosmetic damage and they were able to hold virtual and in-person service Sunday.

For people who need help rebuilding, Knowles said he's offering his skills to help the community however he can.

“I am a pastor who is a plumber’s son," he said. "If someone’s desperate and needs help, and they’re willing to have someone who is not formally trained, I’m willing to help in the West Plano and Carrollton area. I just want to say I’m available-ish."