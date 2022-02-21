Four People From Texas Die in Rollover Crash on Icy Highway

Four people from Texas died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75 miles south of Kansas City and rolled.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened Friday morning along U.S. Highway 69 in Linn County.

A crash report said Larry Klingensmith, 66, lost control of the 2019 Dodge Ram after it hit the ice, and the truck veered into a ditch. Then the truck rolled twice before landing upside down in a flooded wildlife area and becoming submerged.

Klingensmith and all three of his passengers who were all from Winnsboro, Texas, died in the crash. The other people in the truck were Kimberly Klingensmith, 65; Karly Klingensmith, 32; and Nicolas Klingensmith, 36.