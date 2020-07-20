Four-Month Processing Delays for Work Permit Applications, USCIS Says

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are continuing to process applications for work permits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though USCIS temporarily suspended in-person services between March 18 and June 4 in order to maintain the health and safety of its workforce amid the ongoing spread of the virus, USCIS personnel are still processing applications for work authorizations that do not require face-to-face interviews.

According to USCIS, the current average processing time for Form I-765, the Application for Work Authorization, is just over four months during 2020.

USCIS said the four-month processing time is faster than that of 2019 and consistent with processing times in 2018.

Certain individuals can automatically have their expiring employment authorization documents extended for up to 180 days, USCIS said.

According to USCIS, in order for an individual's employment authorization documents to be extended, they must qualify for a renewal, be under a category eligible for an automatic extension, and have properly filed for a renewal before their documentation expired.

Individuals who have filed petitions, applications, or requests with USCIS can check their case status online.