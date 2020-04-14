Fort Worth

Former Fort Worth Police Chief Hired in Iowa

By The Associated Press and NBC 5 Staff

Joel Fitzgerald 111019
NBC 5 News

Iowa Mayor Quentin Hart hired former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald as the next police chief in Waterloo, Iowa, according to newspaper, The Courier.

Hart told the newspaper that Fitzgerald stood out because of his "level of education, professional experience, and success in implementing community problem solving, the use of intelligence-led policing, and enacting evidence-based strategies to abate crime."

If the city council ratifies Fitzgerald next week, he'll be Waterloo's first black police chief.

Fitzgerald was fired from his job as Fort Worth, Texas, police chief last year following an incident in Washington, D.C.

Fitzgerald had applied to be Baltimore's police chief, and the city's then mayor named Fitzgerald as her nominee for police commissioner in 2018, but Fitzgerald abruptly withdrew from consideration after The Baltimore Sun reported that his resume overstated some achievements from his tenure in Fort Worth.

Fitzgerald now serves as the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office's chief deputy.

