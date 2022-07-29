Uvalde School Shooting

Final Survivor of Uvalde Massacre Goes Home from Hospital

Mayah Zamora, 10, was discharged from a San Antonio hospital Friday, more than nine weeks after she was wounded in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

By Scott Gordon

The last survivor of the Uvalde elementary school massacre was released from the hospital on Friday.

At University Hospital in San Antonio, they lined the hallways in a grand sendoff for 10-year-old Mayah Zamora.

She passed out donated roses to nurses and other hospital staffers as she headed home.

Meanwhile, in a YouTube video, Uvalde superintendent Hal Harrell showed off new fencing being installed at all the district's schools.

"Crews and contractors have been working hard to transition from our current chain-link fence to our new 8-foot fence,” Harrell said.

The superintendent promised security improvements, including a new camera system.

"Their first stop is here at Uvalde High School but every campus is going to get enhanced camera coverage on their campuses,” he said.

The plan is to tear down Robb Elementary, the site of the massacre.

Principal Mandy Gutierrez was reinstated Thursday after she was placed on leave.

That's according to her attorney, who told Austin NBC station KXAN that she never ignored complaints about door locks not working.

"The policy of the school, she enforced it,” attorney Ricardo Cedillo said. “She would counsel them. If they did it again, she would write them up."

In the YouTube video, the superintendent said the district is looking forward to the new school year which starts the day after Labor Day.

"Always, always, always remember, I believe in you. I will continue to pray for a brighter future for Uvalde and together we will move forward,” Harrell said.

