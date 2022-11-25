Snarky digital signs on New Jersey roads and highways designed to grab attention are being targeted by the federal government, leaving some wondering if Texas signs may be next.

NBC New York reported last week that The Federal Highway Administration told the New Jersey Department of Transportation to take the witticisms down from its highway message boards scattered across the state.

The FHA's reasoning was posted in a manual to states: The messages rely on hidden meanings or cultural knowledge to understand, thus tend to diminish respect because of its tone and similarity to advertising.

Some of the messages shared in New Jersey were

"We'll be blunt, don't drive high"

"Hold on to your butts. Help prevent forest fires" (a nice nod to "Jurassic Park")

"Don't cruise when boozed"

"Slow down. This ain't Thunder Road"

"Nice car, did it come with a turn signal?"

"Get your head out of your apps"

The Texas Department of Transporation has, in recent years, also posted witty messages designed to get attention on their dynamic signboards along interstate highways.

Normally the signs will warn drivers about weather conditions and closed roads or tell a driver how long it'll take to get somewhere from their current location -- like "Downtown Dallas, 4 miles, 6 minutes." When conditions allow, the messages change to remind drivers to take caution around holidays or events. Just before Halloween and Thanksgiving, for example, the following messages appeared on Texas dynamic signs.

"Lay off the witches brew, drive sober."

"Hocus pocus, drive with focus."

"Mash potatoes, not your head. Buckle up."

"Gobble gobble. Go easy on the throttle."

KXAN-TV, the NBC affiliate in Austin, checked with TxDOT officials to see if they had heard anything from the FHA. TxDOT told KXAN they weren't worried about the matter.

"All safety messages displayed on TxDOT dynamic message signs (DMSs) contain a strong safety component, addressing topics such as impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belts, speeding, etc.," a TxDOT spokesperson said in an email. "The FHWA has not asked us to alter our messaging or to deactivate signs."

To see an interactive map of Texas's dynamic message sign locations and their current messaging, click here.