coronavirus testing

Federal Government to Continue Funding Texas Testing Sites

The federal government will continue funding testing sites across Texas, granting Abbott's request

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images)

Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the federal government has granted his request to extend operations of community-based testing sites across Texas.

The federal government will continue to support the program while providing resources to Dallas and Houston to support testing needs. 

"The State of Texas remains unwavering in our efforts to secure access to testing in communities across the state," said Governor Abbott. "These federally-supported testing sites are a vital component of this commitment. I thank our federal partners for extending these operations in Texas, and for their flexibility in allocating their resources to the communities of Dallas and Houston that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases right now. By continuing to increase testing and remaining vigilant against outbreaks of COVID-19, we will mitigate the spread of this virus and keep our communities safe."

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

fourth of july 19 mins ago

Willie Nelson's Fourth Of July Picnic to Air as Hybrid Concert Film

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Governors Who Quickly Reopened Backpedal as Virus Surges

In May, the federal government extended funding for testing sites until June 30, but local leaders asked for another extension due to a second wave of the virus.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus testingcoronavirusCOVID-19governor abbott
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us