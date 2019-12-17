AUSTIN

FBI Joins Search for Missing Austin Mother and Her Newborn

Authorities say they are exploring "every possibility"

By Associated Press and NBC 5 News

Heidi Broussard holding her newborn daughter Margot.
Austin Police Dept.

Federal investigators are now involved in the case of a Texas mother and her newborn daughter reported missing last week.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her daughter, Margot Carey, who was born Nov. 26, were reported missing Thursday evening. Police in Austin say the two were last seen on a school security photo as Broussard dropped off a child at an elementary school that morning. Broussard and the baby are believed to have returned to their apartment but haven't been seen since.

FBI agents were seen going door-to-door in the neighborhood, talking to residents, and searching vehicles Tuesday.

Police Detective Brad Herries said authorities are exploring "every possibility" and at this point are assuming they are alive.

"It's possible that Heidi and Margot have left on their own accord," Herries said. "It's also possible that there may be something nefarious or foul play involved."

He said police do not have a person of interest in the case.

