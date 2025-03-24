The FBI issued a public alert for Americans to remain vigilant amid a growing number of reports of attacks on Tesla automobiles and charging stations. The warning comes as "incendiary" devices were found Monday morning outside a showroom in Austin following another weekend of protests against CEO Elon Musk.

According to KXAN-TV, the NBC affiliate in the state capital, Austin police were called to the showroom when the devices were found just after 8 a.m. The Austin Police Department's bomb squad removed the devices without incident and there were no injuries reported.

Over the last two weekends, about 100 protesters gathered outside the Austin showroom to voice their displeasure with Musk and President Donald Trump. Musk is a senior advisor to the president and is working with the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut federal spending and streamline government operations.

Though there has been no shortage of backlash against DOGE's approach to its mission, KXAN reported the protests in Austin were nonviolent and did not result in any arrests.

In North Texas, NBC 5 contacted several police departments to see if they had received any reports of vandalism. While we are still waiting to hear back from the Dallas Police Department, police in Fort Worth and Arlington said they had not received any reports of vandalism from Tesla owners similar to what's been reported in other parts of the country where cars had been keyed or otherwise damaged.

Earlier this month, a Tesla charging station in Boston was set on fire, and last week, The Associated Press reported an Oregon man was arrested after he was accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a showroom in Salem. A similar attack was reported in Las Vegas.

On Saturday in Florida, a man was arrested and charged with assault for driving his car toward a crowd of people protesting outside a Florida Tesla showroom.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has called the attacks on Tesla property "nothing short of domestic terrorism." The FBI and ATF, the two federal agencies investigating the attacks, told NBC News they found no evidence of any coordination around the attacks but issued their warning to be alert for suspicious activity near and around Tesla showrooms.