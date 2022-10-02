FBI: American Airlines Flight From DFW Airport to New Mexico Evacuated After Security Threat

An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico had to be evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport due to an undisclosed security threat, authorities said.

Airport officials said all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the plane Sunday morning and bussed to the terminal and no injuries were reported.

Officials with the FBI in Albuquerque said the matter was under investigation and no information was immediately available.

Airport officials said American Airlines passengers flying out of Sunport were expected to see flight delays while the incident was being investigated.