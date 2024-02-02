Father of Uvalde shooting victim fed up after student brings gun to Uvalde school

A student brought a handgun to a junior high school in Uvalde on Thursday.

Uvalde ISD released a statement announcing that the weapon was confiscated and was not used to threaten students.

"Please discuss this incident with your child/children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school. In addition, please highlight the importance of telling you or a staff member if your child ever becomes aware of a weapon on district property. This way, we are all working together to keep our school safe," the statement read.

In a post on X, Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah Garcia was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in 2022, expressed his frustration with the school district for the lack of change.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Y'all always ask me, 'Is there change? Is there change?,' No there's not f--ing change," Cross said.