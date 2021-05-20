Faribault Foods, Inc. Announces Extension of Voluntary Recall of Canned Beans

Faribault Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 15 ounce cans of S&W Organic Black Beans, 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Black Beans, and 15 ounce cans of O Organic Brand Chili Beans because the cans may have a compromised hermetic seal.

According to Faribault Foods, the compromised hermetic seal may affect the integrity of the cans and may cause the cans to leak, bloat, or allow bacteria to grow inside the product which could lead to serious illness.

Clostridium botulinum poisoning in humans can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin, Faribault Foods said.

Symptoms can include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

Botulism poisoning can cause paralysis of the breathing muscles, which can result in death unless assistance with breathing is provided, Faribault Foods said.

The recalled products were distributed to stores in California, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas, Georgia, and Idaho.

This event only affects the lot codes in the image below. The lot codes are printed on the bottom of the can.