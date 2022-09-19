Family Dollar Recalls Toothpaste, Mouthwash Sold in 11 States

Family Dollar is recalling select Colgate toothpaste and mouthwash products that were stored outside the products’ labeled temperature requirements, according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is for products shipped to a limited number of stores in AZ, CA, GA, ID, IN, MT, NM, NV, OR, TX, and UT on or around May 1, 2022 through June 21, 2022.

Products covered by this retail level recall include:

(998277) Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste 2.1 oz.

(998909) Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste 4.2 oz.

(999043) Colgate Optic White Mouthwash 16 fl oz.

(999088) Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste 3 oz.

(999749) Colgate Optic White Toothpaste Icy Fresh 3.2 oz.

(999750) Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint 4.2 oz.

To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.