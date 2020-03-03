Austin

Facebook Joins Twitter in Dropping Out of South by Southwest Over Coronavirus Fears

FILE – In this March 9, 2013, file photo, SXSW Interactive and Film Festival attendees crowd the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File)

Facebook announced late Monday it would not participate in South by Southwest, joining Twitter as the second tech giant to pull out of the conference amid growing anxiety about the coronavirus.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey canceled his appearance at South by Southwest after Twitter announced Sunday it was “suspending all noncritical business travel and events” for its employees and others involved in the company’s operations in response to the virus.

The announcements came as an online petition to cancel South by Southwest due to health concerns continued to rack up signatures. On Monday night, more than 25,000 people had signed the petition, which appears on the website Change.org.

Austin
