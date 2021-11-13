Lubbock

Texas Tech: Beavers Found in Lubbock for the First Time in 5,000 Years

a tagged young beaver explores water hole
AP Photo/Manuel Valdes,

A Texas Tech doctoral candidate has made a historic discovery in Lubbock. A handful of North American beavers are back living in the South Plains for the first time in 5,000 years.

According to our media partners at KLBK in Lubbock, Garret D. Langlois made the discovery and said his research proves beavers are living in the Canyon Lakes, Buffalo Springs, and Ransom Canyon. But their presence did not happen overnight.

His investigation which covers 100 river miles and 12 years, and it found that beavers have been coming into town from the East, secretly working up tributaries of the Brazos River for more than a decade.

He said fossil records show that beavers lived in this area and in North and Central Texas less than 125,000 years ago, and they expanded their range as far as the border between New Mexico and Mexico as well as Northwest Arizona.

