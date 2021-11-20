West Texas A&M University Launches Climate Change Study in Alaska

West Texas A&M University announced a new climate change study in Alaska that may impact measuring climate change.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KAMR in Amarillo, the team, led by Dr. Naruki Hiranuma, associate professor of environmental sciences, took the trip to Alaska near Utqiaġvik to measure “aerosol in ice-containing clouds.”

Aerosols, or ice-nucleating particles, according to the team, are the “microscopic material in the air that water vapor condenses around to form ice crystals that makeup clouds.”

Dr. Elise Wilbourn, a member of Hiranuma’s research team, explained that the Arctic and Antarctic are experiencing climate change in a more prominent way than other parts of the earth.

The team set up their study on Oct. 20 at a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expanded Barrow Atmospheric Baseline Observatory near Utqiaġvik staffed by chief Bryan Thomas and technician Ross Burgener, according to WT.

