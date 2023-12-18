Escaped Texas inmate who was serving life without parole has been recaptured

A man serving life without parole was recaptured Monday after escaping from prison in southeast Texas, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Robert Yancy Jr., 39, was captured shortly after 8 a.m. in Matagorda County, according to TDCJ spokesperson Amanda Hernandez.

Hernandez said Yancy was arrested at a park in Palacios, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of the Texas Department of Corrections’ Clemens Unit after two civilians recognized him and called the police.

Yancy is serving life without parole after his 2022 conviction of sexual abuse of a child in Victoria County.

Yancy escaped from the prison Sunday afternoon and Hernandez said two people suspected of helping Yancy escape have been arrested for allegedly assisting him.

Hernandez declined to discuss details of the escape, citing an ongoing investigation.