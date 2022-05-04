The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) warns power outages may be necessary due to larger than normal demand during record-breaking temperatures expected this weekend but, so far, has not issued a conservation warning to Texans.

According to ERCOT's operational messages, if the demand depletes reserves then the strain on the power grid may lead to outages; ERCOT will continue to re-evaluate conditions.

ERCOT said in a statement Tuesday evening they will "deploy all the tools available to us to manage the grid reliably."

ERCOT said they are coordinating with the Public Utility Commission, generation resource owners and transmission utilities to ensure they are prepared for the extreme heat.

Additionally, ERCOT said they have asked power plants across the region to postpone planned outages and to return from outages already in progress in order to serve Texans this weekend.

At this time, ERCOT projects there will be sufficient generation to meet this high demand for electricity. However, should demand exceed operational reserves, outages remain a possibility.

NBC 5's team of weather experts has said temperatures on Friday will warm to near 90 and that they'll go up from there. On Saturday a high of 94 is expected and on Mother's Day temperatures are expected to climb to 97. See the latest forecast here.

After Tuesday's well-below normal temperatures, there will be a quick warm-up on Wednesday.

This isn't the first time the Texas-based electric company has faced criticism due to power outages.

The widespread blackouts from the February 2021 winter storm caused millions of Texans to lose power and are blamed for more than 200 deaths, many of which were due to hypothermia.

ERCOT was also subject to multiple lawsuits alleging that the company was not prepared for the storm or the state-wide blackouts.

The company has since taken extra precautions such as being more transparent and weatherizing power plants, officials said.

HERE ARE SOME TIPS TO STAY COOL IN CASE OF AN OUTAGE:

According to Aire Serv, the average home will stay warm for eight to 12 hours after the power goes out. Below are a few methods to stay cool in case your home experiences an outage.

Drink plenty of water

Keep refrigerators or freezer doors closed, only use when needed

Purchase battery-powered fans

Take a cool shower or bath

Block out the sun by closing all blinds or covering windows

Close doors in rooms with high heat and place a wet towel under the door to soak up the heat

Stay downstairs in order to avoid heat moving upwards

Visit the ERCOT website for more information and updates.