ERCOT issues Weather Watch, sets new all-time demand record in sweltering heat

ERCOT is issuing another Weather Watch, anticipating higher electrical demand during extreme heat a day after Texans set a new record for power consumption.

ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc., is the agency that manages the state's power grid. On Friday they issued the Weather Watch warning that there is an expected higher demand for electricity from July 16-18 due to extreme heat.

The Weather Watch comes a day after the state set a new unofficial all-time peak demand of 81,406 MW on Thursday.

The record draw on the power grid could be broken again on Friday if ERCOT's Supply and Demand forecast holds. It shows demand could reach nearly 83,000 MW at 5 p.m. Friday. According to the same dashboard, there is currently enough available capacity to meet that record demand.

ERCOT's Weather Watch is an advanced notification that is sent out under normal grid conditions about 3-5 days before a weather event to tell the public there may be a higher demand for electricity due to a forecasted event and that they should pay attention to changing conditions.

In May, ERCOT announced the launch of the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) which includes two alerts, the ERCOT Weather Watch and a Voluntary Conservation Notice where Texans will be asked to voluntarily reduce usage during peak times -- if it is safe to do so.

At this time, there has been no Voluntary Conservation Notice issued.