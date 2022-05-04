ERCOT Issues Power Outage Warning for Record High Weekend Temperatures

Officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a power outage warning on Tuesday in preparation for record-breaking temperatures this weekend.

According to EROT, the high energy demand could put some strain on the power grid, but officials said they will re-evaluate conditions tomorrow.

This isn't the first time the Texas-based electric company has faced criticism due to power outages.

The widespread blackouts from the February 2021 winter storm caused millions of Texans to lose power and more than 200 confirmed deaths, many of which were due to hypothermia.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

ERCOT was also subject to multiple lawsuits alleging that the company was not prepared for the storm or the state-wide blackouts.

The company has since taken extra precautions such as being more transparent and weatherizing power plants, officials said.

HERE ARE SOME TIPS TO STAY COOL IN CASE OF AN OUTAGE:

According to Aire Serv, the average home will stay warm for eight to 12 hours after the power goes out. Below are a few methods to stay cool in case your home experiences an outage.

Drink plenty of water

Keep refrigerators or freezer doors closed, only use when needed

Purchase battery-powered fans

Take a cool shower or bath

Block out the sun by closing all blinds or covering windows

Close doors in rooms with high heat and place a wet towel under the door to soak up the heat

Stay downstairs in order to avoid heat moving upwards

Visit the ERCOT website for more information and updates.