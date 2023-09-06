ERCOT issues conservation request Wednesday ahead of expected tight grid conditions

ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas are asking Texans to reduce their electricity use, if safe to do so, on Wednesday evening.

ERCOT's Conservation Appeal is in effect Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

This conservation request is due to extreme temperatures, expected low wind power, and potential low solar generation.

The agency said they are not experiencing emergency conditions, but high demand for electricity will result in anticipated low operating reserves for the Texas power grid this afternoon and into the evening. Conditions will be closely monitored throughout the day and the public will be kept up to date.

ERCOT also said it is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

What can I do to help?

ERCOT is asking Texans to take simple power conservation steps to reduce demand on the grid.

Raise the thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.

Avoid using large appliances like washers and dryers.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight instead of peak hours.

Why the Request to Reduce Usage?

Heat. Continued statewide high temperatures.

Demand. Texas is seeing high demand due to the heat.

Solar. Solar generation starts to decline earlier in the afternoon hours towards the end of summer before completely going offline at sunset.

Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be low this evening during peak demand time.

The PUCT's Power to Save website has tips for reducing electricity use in homes and businesses and other energy-saving tips are available at TXANS (ercot.com).

Peak Demand

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023.

ERCOT set a new all-time September peak demand record of 81,674 MW on September 5, 2023, surpassing the previous September peak of 78,459 MW set on September 4.

This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.

Consumer Assistance

Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477

