ERCOT Board of Directors to Discuss CEO Search in Meeting Tuesday

The Public Utility Commission of Texas is meeting in Austin on Tuesday to discuss ERCOT's search for a new CEO.

The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in Boardroom B of 8000 Metropolis Drive in Austin, Texas.

ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc., is the agency that runs the state's power grid.

Current Interim CEO Brad Jones took charge of the agency after the deadly power disaster during the 2021 winter storm, but he did not want the job permanently.

The ERCOT Board of Directors has already given a list of 20 potential candidates to Governor Greg Abbott, though the governor does not have any formal role in the selection process.

In an agenda released Monday, the ERCOT Board of Directors said they would discuss the CEO position and compensation during Tuesday's meeting.

The board held an urgent meeting on Monday where personnel matters were discussed. The details of that meeting have not been released at this time.

