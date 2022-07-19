Emotions Boil Over at Uvalde School Board Meeting Monday Night

Hundreds packed a special school board meeting in Uvalde Monday night calling for change and accountability in the wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre eight weeks ago that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

"Shame on you! Shame on you!" the families of the slain children and teachers and their supporters chanted at school board members.

It took no time for emotions to escalate as one by one, for three hours, concerned parents and school children spoke to board members sharing their frustration and concern as another school year is right around the corner.

"Many of the officers there, if not all of them, but certainly those that represent the Uvalde school district, should have voluntarily laid down their badge, put down their guns because they no longer have the honor," said Uvalde native Dianna Carew.

The school board apologized, saying an open forum like the one Monday night should have been held sooner.

"Y'all do not give a damn about our children or us," said Brett Cross, an uncle of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, who was among those killed on May 24.

Cross berated board members at length, saying they were not holding themselves accountable for the massacre. He particularly challenged members for not knowing school exit doors were locked to the outside and for not firing the school district's chief of police Pete Arredondo.

"If he's not fired by noon tomorrow, then I want your resignation and every single one of you board members because y'all do not give a damn about our children or us," Cross said to Superintendent Hal Harrell.

Harrell said the report released over the weekend will help the board decide Arredondo's future. However, he also noted that Arredondo is employed under a contract and cannot be fired at will.

The board spoke about changes already being made including an overhaul of training and protocols, emotional learning for staff at schools, new fences at each campus and a review of communication limitations.

The district-wide athletic trainer, who is also a Marine, called for a school marshal program for the district and even volunteered to be a member.

Students also spoke about being fearful about the start of school and wondering if they will be safe. Including incoming senior Jazmin Cazarez, whose sister Jackie was killed.

"What are you going to do to make sure I don't have to wait 77 minutes bleeding out on my classroom floor just like my little sister did," she said. "I know there's nothing you can do to bring my sister back. But maybe, maybe if you do something to change this. You can prevent the next family from losing their child."

There was also heartbreaking testimony from 10-year-old Maylee Taylor.

"This is the last dress that all my friends saw me in. Most of those kids were my friends and that's not good," she said.

School officials said they plan to propose postponing the start of the 2022-23 school year until Labor Day as they finalize security plans.