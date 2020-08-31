Emergency Food Benefits Extended in Texas Through September

Texas families that rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to purchase food will continue to see an increase in their benefit amount in September.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott previously extended the program through August but announced the additional month of September on Monday.

"Texas will continue to ensure access to nutritious meals as we mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "This emergency SNAP extension will help Texans provide healthy food for their families."

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it will provide approximately $188 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of September.

"As families return to school, this extension helps Texans purchase healthy, nutritious foods for their households," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

More than 972,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by September 15.