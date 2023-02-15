texas

1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Shooting at El Paso Mall: Police

By Associated Press

A shooting was reported Wednesday near the food court at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso, police say.
KTSM-TV

Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

Another person could be involved, Gomez said, and police were looking for them. No description was given.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, Gomez said, but he could not provide more information about that.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"It's too early to speculate on motive," Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

abortion

AG Paxton Warns CVS, Walgreens Against Sending Abortion Pills in Texas Mail

Airbnb

Off-The-Grid Dome in Terlingua Among Top Airbnb Listings in 2022

"This is a large scene," Gomez said. "It's going to take some time to clear the mall."

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school. Police earlier said the shooting was reported at the shopping mall's food court.

Wednesday's shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

The United States has seen dozens of people killed in mass shootings so far in 2023, most recently Monday at Michigan State University, where three students were killed and five more were wounded. In January, 11 people were killed in the Los Angeles-area city of Monterey Park as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans.

In 2022, more than 600 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

texasEl Paso
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us