texas businesses

Economist Calls Texas' Slip From Top Three U.S. States for Business ‘Eerily Disturbing'

Texas fell to fourth place in a recent CNBC study measuring how welcoming states are to business

Picture of the Texas Flag
NBC 5 News

Veteran Waco economist Ray Perryman is used to seeing an annual parade of best for business rankings that put Texas at the top.

Those rankings shape perceptions about the state’s business climate — a longtime selling point touted by politicians and economic development specialists alike.

That’s why Perryman finds one recent ranking “eerily disturbing.”

Texas fell to fourth in business news network CNBC’s annual ranking of best states for business, dropping two spots from its 2019 ranking. Virginia, North Carolina and Utah beat out Texas. The network didn’t do a 2020 ranking because of the pandemic.

Click here to read more on Texas' ranking and what led to the decline from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

texas businessesTexas news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us