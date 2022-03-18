Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of hundreds of homes in small communities.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas.

As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The scorched area is roughly one-fifth the size of the city of Fort Worth.

By about midday Friday, the fire was only 4% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields. The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County, where the large fire was burning. About 475 homes were evacuated in the town of Gorman, but officials don’t yet know how many structures may have burned, said Matthew Ford, spokesman for Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Until we get more boots on the ground we don’t have an estimate” of the total numbers, Ford said Friday morning. “Our top priority is life, safety and protection of structures.”

As many as 40 buildings burned, many of them houses, in the small town of Carbon. One of the homes destroyed belongs to Ben and Ronda Trent, which was reduced to smoldering ash surrounded by a concrete foundation.

"From the time that [our daughter] sent me the first text saying she saw smoke to when they were evacuated was like 10 to 15 minutes," Ronda Trent said, describing how quickly the situation turned from bad to worse. "If we had any inkling that something like that would have happened one of us would've stayed."

The Trents said their two teenagers escaped the house before high winds carried the flames up to the building, but that at least one of the family pets did not escape because of how quickly the fire was approaching.

An evacuation order remained in effect Friday for Carbon, as well as the nearby towns of Lake Leon and Gorman.

"We are OK. We will pick up and go from here," said Ben Trent as he stood beside his still-smoldering home. "We have good friends, good family. We have faith in God who has never let us down before, and has seen us through difficulties before." And there is a beautiful sunrise coming up today."

Other smaller fires were burning throughout other areas of Texas, and Thursday’s low humidity and high winds created an ideal scenario for the blazes to quickly grow out of control. Texas A&M Forest Service had warned of a wildfire outbreak this week because of the forecast.

There were no reports of injuries.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Brian James explains how strong wind gusts are pushing wildfire smoke across Texas and when North Texans can expect our skies to become hazy.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

The National Weather Service in Forth Worth warned Friday that much of western and central Texas faces an elevated fire risk due to gusty winds and drought conditions. The weather service urged residents to check for local burn bans and use caution with anything that could start a grass fire.

“We had a fairly dry summer last year and that continued into the fall and winter,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon. With winter passing, “we now have a lot of fuel available in fields.”

A Baptist church in downtown Ranger, Texas, about 85 miles west of Fort Worth, was destroyed Thursday when flames engulfed the 103-year-old building. The police department and other historic buildings were also burned.

The fires caused hazy conditions hundreds of miles away, with the Houston Fire Department and the city’s Office of Emergency Management on Friday morning sending out automated phone messages alerting area residents to smoke and ash.

NBC 5's Ben Russell contributed to this report.