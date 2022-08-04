blue origin

Dude Perfect Co-Founder Among Six Blasting Off on Blue Origin Rocket Thursday

The Blue Origin NS-22 launch window opens at 8:30 a.m. CDT

By Associated Press and NBC DFW Staff

@blueorigin via Twitter

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is scheduled to launch Thursday from the West Texas desert, sending the capsule on a 10-minute flight with crew members on board.

The company's sixth human flight will include Dude Perfect co-founder Coby Cotton from Frisco, Portuguese entrepreneur Mario Ferreira, British-American mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien, technology leader Clint Kelly III, Egyptian engineer Sara Sabry, and telecommunications executive Steve Young.

The flight comes as Blue Origin competes with Elon Musk's SpaceX and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic for space tourism dollars.

The crew of NS-22 will take postcards to space with them.

New Shepard is named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space.

The company is working in Cape Canaveral on a larger orbital-class rocket, named New Glenn after the first American to orbit the world, John Glenn.

