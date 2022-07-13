texas wildfires

Dry Conditions Could Mean Wildfires Over Weekend

There is a high chance of wildfire this weekend as triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions continue across Texas

There is a high potential for wildfire during the weekend, especially in parts of North Texas, the forest service says.

In a Tuesday release, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that current hot and dry conditions are reducing moisture in vegetation across the state, increasing the possibility for wildfires to occur this week.

Over the past 10 days, they have responded to 98 wildfires that burned over 17,000 acres across the state.

TAMU Forest Service said that they will support areas with increased wildfire potential. These include Wichita Falls, Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, San Antonio and Abilene. Portions of East Texas may also be likely for large wildfires.

As of Tuesday, the TAMU Forest Service reports that there are burn bans in 206 Texas counties.

Texas A&M Forest Service continues to monitor the situation closely and has positioned personnel and equipment across the state for a quick response to any requests for assistance.

