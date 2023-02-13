Driver Killed After Crashing Into Freight Train

The driver of a pickup truck is dead after crashing into a moving train near Houston Monday morning.

The collision, which derailed at least a dozen train cars, took place at about 7:30 a.m. along Texas 59 in eastern Montgomery County, north of Houston.

The driver of the pickup, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

KPRC-TV in Houston reported the red pickup truck that hit the train was split in half and was discovered near the rail cars, according to photos posted on the East Montgomery County Fire Department Facebook page.

KPRC in Houston reported as many as 16 rail cars may have derailed in the crash.

Fire officials said hazmat teams were working to identify the contents of the cars, none of which appeared to be compromised or damaged.