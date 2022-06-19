Drive-By Shooting in San Antonio Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured

Two people are dead and five injured after a drive-by shooting in San Antonio Saturday night.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says a family was having a BBQ in the front yard of a home when someone pulled up and opened fire.

Seven people in the front yard were hit by gunfire -- five men and two women.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The five other victims were taken to local hospitals, their conditions are unknown.

Six children were in the home but none were injured.

McManus said the shooting was random but targeted and the search continues for the gunman.