Dozens of homes threatened as wildfire grows to 450 acres in Palo Pinto County

By Brian Roth

Crews are battling a wildfire that has consumed an estimated 450 acres and threatens dozens of homes Wednesday evening in Palo Pinto County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the wildfire, named the Storage Fire, has charred 450 acres near Texas Highway 16 in the Possum Kingdom Lake area and is 20% contained as of Wednesday night. As many as 25 homes are threatened.

Firefighting aircraft will be brought in Thursday to help overcome the challenges posed by steep terrain where the fire is burning, Texas Forest Service spokesman Eric O'Conner said.

Mineral Wells Fire is among the agencies called to help in the effort.

"Low humidity, high temps, and rough terrain are all obstacles being faced, as numerous area fire departments attempt to extinguish the fire," Mineral Wells Fire wrote on social media.

There is no word of any reports of injuries as of this writing.

It's not yet known what sparked the fire, O'Conner said.

Possum Kingdom Lake is about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.

