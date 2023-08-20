Dozens hospitalized with heat-related illnesses during orientation at Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M University

The stifling heat in Texas overwhelmed people taking part in orientation for new students at Prairie View A&M University

Dozens of people went to the hospital for heat-related issues during an orientation event at Prairie View A&M Friday night.

It happened as Panther Camp was wrapping up. In all, 38 students were hospitalized after suffering heat-related illnesses, including dehydration.

"Medical and safety personnel responded quickly to support impacted students, and our team diligently observed the affected students for several hours thereafter," student affairs vice president Beverly Copeland said in a statement posted on the university's website.

One student was taken by helicopter to a hospital in nearby College Station, while 37 were taken in ambulances to other facilities, according to Waller County EMS.

University officials said they were reviewing operations and assessing upcoming programs.

"Please know that we are fully devoted to ensuring our students’ safety and security while furnishing an all-encompassing college experience. We are taking multiple measures to support our student’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being," the statement read.

The university is offering counseling services at Owens-Franklin Health Center, as well as through the University Crisis Hotline at 936-553-0990.

The university is urging students to stay hydrated, especially during the extreme Texas heat.

