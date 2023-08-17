Dove season expected to have high numbers, despite summer heat

Dove season opens Sept. 1 and Texas hunters could see significantly increased dove populations due to a cool and rainy spring.

An estimated 28.3 million mourning doves, a 44% increase from last year, were found in a spring survey conducted by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). The white-wing dove population also saw an increase of 20% with an estimated 11.7 million this year.

“This spring was about as perfect as it could be, with steady rains and cool weather,” said TPWD Dove Program Leader Owen Fitzsimmons. “Given the population increases this year and the excellent breeding season conditions that persisted through the first half of the summer, hunters should expect to see a lot more birds on the landscape this September.”

With temperatures in the low hundreds, hunters should look for larger concentrations of birds a water holes earlier and doves may be feeding earlier and later than normal to avoid the mid-day heat. In areas where agriculture has suffered from the heatwave, look for stands of common sunflower, croton and other native annual forbs and grasses according to TPWD.

Hunters should prepare for the heat by bringing plenty of water and taking measures to stay cool in shaded areas. The same is true for canine hunting partners.

“If this extreme heat persists, think twice about bringing your dog out in the early season,” Fitzsimmons said. “Temperatures this high can be dangerous for dogs, particularly when they’re excited and running hard after birds. If you do bring them, try to limit the hunts to early mornings or late evenings.”

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Dove hunting zone map 2023

The regular dove seasons:

North Zone: Sept. 1-Nov. 12, resuming Dec. 15-Dec. 31, 2023

Central Zone: Sept. 1-Oct. 29, resuming Dec. 15, 2023-Jan. 14, 2024

South Zone: Sept. 14-Oct. 29, resuming Dec. 15, 2023 -Jan. 21, 2024

For a third year, there will be six Special White-Winged Dove Days, Sept. 1-3 and 8-10.

All updated hunting regulations for this year’s hunting season can be found in the Texas Outdoor Annual mobile app or online at outdoorannual.com.

To get a hunting license and other required certifications go to tpwd.texas.gov.