‘Disarray:' Texas Senators Might Halt ERCOT Power Grid Redesign

A bipartisan group of state senators wants Texas’ electric grid regulator to halt its redesign of the state’s electricity market just two weeks after first seeing the proposal.

All nine members of the Senate Business and Commerce Committee sent a letter late Thursday to the Public Utility Commission, telling the power grid regulatory agency that its proposed redesign for the ERCOT electricity market should be placed on hold.

The committee’s chairman, Georgetown Republican Sen. Charles Schwertner, signaled that legislators might take a leading role in the overhaul in next year’s legislative session, which begins Jan. 10.

“Let’s work together this session to get it right for Texans,” he said in a tweet that included the letter.

