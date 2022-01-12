Denton Resident Claims Large Lotto Texas Jackpot

A Denton County resident won a huge jackpot last week, taking home $16.25 million from the Jan. 1 Lotto Texas drawing.

The Texas Lottery said a person from Highland Village bought their winning Quick Pick ticket at RaceTrack on Justin Road in Flower Mound.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The player, who asked to remain anonymous, selected the cash value option worth an estimated $12,660,841.60 before taxes or an estimated $9.5 million after taxes.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held on Jan. 12. The estimated jackpot prize for the drawing is expected to be $6 million.