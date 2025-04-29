A constitutional amendment asking voters whether to approve the use of $3 billion in state funds for dementia research and treatment is likely after a House vote gave preliminary approval to Senate Joint Resolution 3.

Earlier this session, both chambers voted in favor of Senate Bill 5, which would create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (DPRIT). The institute would study dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other brain diseases. The creation of DPRIT is modeled after the state’s Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), created in 2007.

Now that Texas lawmakers passed the resolution in a 123-21 vote, the dementia funding measure will ask voters to decide.

If the constitutional amendment is approved, the initial $3 billion in state surplus will be transferred to the fund, managed by a board appointed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott. After that, $300 million in state funds will go to the institute annually.

“I don’t know anyone in this house who doesn’t have a family member, or friend, or neighbor impacted by dementia or Alzheimer’s,” said Rep. Senfronia Thompson. “This constitutional amendment gives us the funding to do the research to give those persons impacted with these dreadful disease a better quality of life."

According to a news release from Lt. Gov. Patrick, DPRIT would focus on accelerating research into dementia and other brain diseases and recruiting the best doctors to advance treatment and prevention.

“After hearing countless stories of Texans whose lives were shattered by this silent killer, I felt it was time to create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (DPRIT) to bring world-class dementia researchers to our state. Texas, with our vast resources, has an opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of millions.” Said Patrick in a statement.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Texas ranks third in the nation for the number of Alzheimer’s cases and second in Alzheimer’s deaths.

“We're one of the leading states with alzheimers in the country, and this could be the way we could solve it,” said Rep. Tom Craddick ahead of Monday’s vote. “This isn't a party vote. This is a vote for the people in the state of Texas.”