Del Rio

Del Rio Border Patrol Sector to Host State of the Border Address

President Trump Rushes To Build More Border Wall As Term Nears Its End
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

The Del Rio Border Patrol Sector is welcoming law enforcement partners, stakeholders, and community members to attend a State of the Border address at the Del Rio Civic Center. 

The event is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul L. Ortiz and Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero are slated to speak at the event.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Coahuila 35 mins ago

Ex-Mexican Governor Sentenced to 3 Years in US Prison

Greg Abbott 13 hours ago

Here's the 20 Bills Gov. Greg Abbott Vetoed This Texas Legislative Session

This event, which is open to the public, will be held Pecan Room, of the Del Rio Civic Center, located at 1915 Veterans Boulevard.

This article tagged under:

Del Rioborder patrolstate of the border
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us