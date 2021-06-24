Del Rio Border Patrol Sector to Host State of the Border Address

The Del Rio Border Patrol Sector is welcoming law enforcement partners, stakeholders, and community members to attend a State of the Border address at the Del Rio Civic Center.
The event is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.
U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul L. Ortiz and Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero are slated to speak at the event.
This event, which is open to the public, will be held Pecan Room, of the Del Rio Civic Center, located at 1915 Veterans Boulevard.