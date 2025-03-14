Austin

Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Austin leaves 5 dead, 11 injured, some critically

No word on what caused the pileup, the investigation continues on Friday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

At least five people are dead and eleven more hurt in a chain reaction crash involving more than a dozen vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound in North Austin.

It happened at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

First responders on the scene told KXAN-TV that among the five dead were three adults, one child and a baby. The other 11 injured include four adults with critical, life-threatening injuries, three children, two with minor injuries and one with potentially life-threatening injuries and four adults with minor injuries.

Police on the scene said the crash involved at least 17 vehicles including semi trucks.

No word on what caused the pileup, the investigation continues on Friday morning.

