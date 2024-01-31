Deadline to pay Texas property taxes is Wednesday, Jan. 31

Heads up homeowners – the deadline to pay for your property taxes is Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Those who own property have until midnight to pay online, by phone, by mail, or in person to avoid going delinquent.

Online and phone payments must be made by 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time on January 31. County tax officials have warned paying online last minute could mean you'll experience some delays on their systems in the final hours as people rush to pay.

If you're having trouble paying your taxes, some counties like Dallas offer payment plans and other programs for homesteaders, even if your taxes become late. You'll just need to talk to your tax collector's office about it through email, in person, or a request submitted online.

This deadline follows an $18 billion Texas-wide property tax-cut package, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November. It's expected to save the average homestead owner hundreds of dollars a year.

Local taxing authorities have accounted for those changes, either retroactively following the election or

But still, property taxes have been a point of contention since property values have skyrocketed post-pandemic.

In Fort Worth, this lead to an overhaul of the leadership for the Tarrant Appraisal District and action for local authorities to cut tax bills drastically amid outcry.

In Dallas, a study shows the city had the highest five-year increase in property taxes of any major city in the country. Bills jumped more than 63 percent from 2016 to 2021.

DALLAS COUNTY

To pay online, visit this website and type in your full name to pull up your account: www.dallascounty.org/tax

The E-check option is available online. Credit and debit card payments are subject to a convenience fee.

To pay by mail, payments must be postmarked by January 31. Address: P.O. Box 139066, Dallas, TX 75313

To pay by phone, call 1-877-253-0150

Click here for a list of tax office locations across Dallas County.

All seven Dallas County Tax Office locations are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dallas County property owners with questions can email propertytax@dallascounty.org. You can also call the Customer Care Center at 214-653-7811.

For help on a payment plan with no interest, call the county tax office customer care line or email their installment specialist at special.inventory@dallascounty.org to register.

TARRANT COUNTY

To pay for property taxes online in Tarrant County, click here.