Deadline to Apply for a Mail-In Primary Ballot is Friday

Who is on Your Ballot?

See March 1 Primary Ballots, by county and party, below.

Democrat: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

Republican: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

Friday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the March 1 primary.

Applications must be received by the county voting clerk by the close of business on Friday, Feb. 18 for the application to be considered. That's received by the clerk, not postmarked.

Early voting for the primary election began Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25.

Voting officials say that thousands of ballots have already been rejected because they weren’t filled out properly as required by the new voting law under Senate Bill 1 which requests that all mail-in ballots have an identification number.

Mail-in voting is only open to Texas residents who are over the age of 65 or have a disability preventing them to vote in person. Properly filling out the mail-in application ensures that your vote is accurately processed and counted in the election.

How do I fill out the form?

Filling out the form can be tricky, but below is the key information needed to correctly fill out your form:

Applicant's name

Applicant’s address

The number of the applicant’s driver’s license, a personal identification card issued by DPS, or a Social Security number

The address at which the applicant is registered

A valid ground for voting by mail

The address to which ballot is to be mailed, if different and if authorized by law

The signature of the applicant or witness, if applicable

If you believe that your application was filed incorrectly, you can correct the defects here.

To learn more about where and how to vote, visit https://votetexas.gov/voting-by-mail/application-for-ballot-by-mail.html.

IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES