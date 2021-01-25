CVS Health Completes First Round COVID-19 Vaccine Doses at Skilled Nursing Facilities in Texas

CVS Health has administered the first round of COVID-19 doses to all of its skilled nursing facility partners, both in Texas and nationwide.

The company is partnering with approximately 2,000 long-term care facilities across the state of Texas in order to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, CVS Health said.

According to CVS, all of the company's 581 skilled-nursing facility partners in Texas have received their first dose of the vaccine since the program began on Dec. 28.

The company has administered the first round of COVID-19 vaccine doses to nearly 8,000 skilled-nursing facilities nationwide, CVS said.

The second round of doses is well underway and expected to be completed within four weeks, CVS said.

CVS said over the coming week, the company will finish administering the first doses for 1,431 assisted-living and other long-term care facilities in Texas.

According to CVS, the company's long-term care vaccination efforts remain on track, with nearly 2 million vaccine doses administered across the country to date.