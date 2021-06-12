Cryptocurrency Wins Votes of Confidence from Gov. Abbott, Texas Department of Banking

Digital currencies skyrocketed during the pandemic and Texas doesn’t want to be left out of a future boom in the industry.

The Texas Department of Banking sent out an industry notice Thursday to let state-chartered banks know that they have the authority to provide custody, or safekeeping, services for virtual currencies. As of the end of February, there were 216 Texas state-chartered banks regulated by the Department of Banking.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Texas is seeing the rise in the virtual currency industry and trying to get out ahead of it and ensure our regulated banks are prepared to remain competitive,” said Marcus Adams, the state banking department’s assistant general counsel.

Read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.